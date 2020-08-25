Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weather gives firefighters relief battling California wildfires

"Isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the upper portion of northern California and the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range," Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director of state wildfire authority Cal Fire said in a statement. Since the unprecedented dry-lightning siege began Aug. 15 over 13,000 strikes have started fires that burned over 1.25 million acres, an area larger than the Grand Canyon.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:33 IST
Weather gives firefighters relief battling California wildfires

Lower temperatures and a let up in lightning storms offered relief on Tuesday to firefighters battling some of the largest and most ferocious wildfires in California's history. Three massive blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area grew slightly overnight but their containment ticked up as over 14,000 firefighters fought two dozen major fires across the state.

Authorities say California is in a "megafire era," with two of the state's largest ever wildfires burning simultaneously and climate change blamed for blazes in 2,000 year-old redwood forests long spared from flames. "Isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the upper portion of northern California and the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range," Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director of state wildfire authority Cal Fire said in a statement.

Since the unprecedented dry-lightning siege began Aug. 15 over 13,000 strikes have started fires that burned over 1.25 million acres, an area larger than the Grand Canyon. The fires are far from under control with over 230 strikes in past day sparking new fires after more than 650 in the last 10 days, Cal Fire said.

At least seven people have killed and over 1,400 homes and other structures destroyed. Smoke from fires created unhealthy air quality for a large swath of northern California and drifted as far away as Kansas.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work at eye banks adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, say AIIMS doctors

By Priyanka Sharma Doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Delhi on Tuesday said that work related to eye banks has been one of the worst casualties of COVID-19 pandemic.Ophthalmologists at the medical institute said loc...

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in ...

Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold talks on coordination of macroeconomic policies

Beijing China, August 25 ANIXinhua Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning. Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the...

Pilot movement of cargo on Gumti river from Daudkhandi in B'desh to Sonamura in Tripura on Sep 3

The first pilot movement on the 93 km stretch of Gumti river from Daudkhandi in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura is expected to be conducted on September 3. Bangladeshs Premier Cement company will be sending export cargo break bulk cargo o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020