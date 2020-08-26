Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United's Maguire gets suspended sentence over brawl on Mykonos island

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days by a Greek court on Tuesday after he was found guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last Thursday. Court officials said he had been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest Mykonos.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 00:56 IST
Soccer-Man United's Maguire gets suspended sentence over brawl on Mykonos island

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days by a Greek court on Tuesday after he was found guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last Thursday.

Court officials said he had been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest Mykonos. The 27-year-old England international was one of three people arrested on Thursday after an altercation with police.

"Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing," Maguire said in a statement. "I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family and friends are the victims."

Following the hearing, England coach Gareth Southgate withdrew Maguire from his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark. "As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation," Southgate, who had initially selected the centre back in his 24-man squad, said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/aug/25/harry-maguire-update-250820.

"Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week." Maguire was arrested, along with brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman, on Thursday night after a brawl in which two police officers were allegedly assaulted on Mykonos.

"What the policemen, who are the victims, are still waiting for is a simple apology from a man who says that he is a champion," Ioannis Iakovos Paradisis, the lawyer who represented the police officers, told Reuters. Joe Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery. Sharman was found guilty of insult, repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees.

Both were sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for three years. All three men had denied the charges against them.

Manchester United captain Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial before a judge on the nearby island of Syros on Tuesday. Maguire is being represented by Greek human rights lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis, whose request for an adjournment was rejected.

Anagnostakis told the court that two Albanian men had approached Maguire's sister Daisy - who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance. The defendants asked to be driven to a hospital, but were instead taken to a police station, he added.

A police witness for the prosecution told the court that Maguire attempted to bribe his way out of the situation. "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go," the witness told the bench.

Former Leicester City player Maguire's ill-fated trip to the popular Greek holiday island followed his club's semi-final defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League in Cologne. Maguire has earned 26 England caps since making his debut against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier in 2018.

United paid Leicester 80 million pounds ($105 million) - a world record fee for a defender - for Maguire in August 2019 and he was made captain at the start of this year. "It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare," United said in a statement.

"A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied. "On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire's legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date." ($1 = 0.7615 pounds)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala secretariat fire: Opposition alleges important files destroyed

High drama was witnessed at the secretariat here on Tuesday after a minor fire broke out at the protocol department, with Opposition Congress and BJP alleging that important files relating to the gold smuggling case were destroyed, while th...

Cash-strapped Caribbean recovers from deadly Storm Laura

Caribbean islands already reeling from the economic impact of coronavirus started recovering on Tuesday from the damage wrought by Tropical Storm Laura, which left at least 24 dead and damaged thousands of homes and electricity infrastructu...

Brazil prosecutors sue JBS to test chicken plant workers for COVID-19

Brazilian labor prosecutors have sued JBS SA to compel the removal of workers at one of its chicken processing plants, asking the company to assess their health, and ultimately test them for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S.-China phone calls boosts optimism, euro gains

The euro rose on better-than-expected German business morale data on Tuesday while global equity markets gained, with the SP 500 and Nasdaq poised to set new closing highs, as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese trade officials fueled opt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020