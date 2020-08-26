Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnamese man with 5-metre hair says lifelong grow-out is divine calling

I dare not to change anything, not even combing it," Chien told Reuters in his village about 80km (50 miles) west of Ho Chi Minh City. "I only nurture it, cover it in a scarf to keep it dry and clean and looking nice." Chien, who worships nine powers and seven gods, believes it was his calling to grow his hair, which he bundles up under an orange turban. He was required to trim it when at school, but left after third grade and decided never to cut, comb or wash it again.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 06:30 IST
Vietnamese man with 5-metre hair says lifelong grow-out is divine calling

While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim.

The 92-year-old from the southern Mekong Delta region is the proud owner of five-metre long dreadlocks, owing to his belief in a faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with. "I believe if I cut my hair I will die. I dare not to change anything, not even combing it," Chien told Reuters in his village about 80km (50 miles) west of Ho Chi Minh City.

"I only nurture it, cover it in a scarf to keep it dry and clean and looking nice." Chien, who worships nine powers and seven gods, believes it was his calling to grow his hair, which he bundles up under an orange turban.

He was required to trim it when at school, but left after third grade and decided never to cut, comb or wash it again. "I remembered my hair was black, thick and strong. I combed it, untangled it to make it smooth. But when I heard the calling from the divine power, I knew immediately that I was chosen," he said.

"I touched my hair and overnight it has became really hard. It has attached to my head and became a thing of its own." Chien follows a near-obsolete faith known as "Dua", the coconut religion, named after its founder who claimed he survived only on coconuts to retain his vitality. Dua is banned in Vietnam and categorised as a false belief.

Chien's fifth son, Luom, helps him to manage his giant locks. He too believes in the connection between hair and mortality, having seen a man pass away after trying to re-attach his hair with string.

"These things look simple but they are sacred," said 62-year-old Luom. (Writing by Minh Nguyen and Martin Petty, editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RNC speaker pulled after anti-Semitic messages

A speaker who had been scheduled to address the second night of the Republican National Convention has been pulled from the lineup after directing her Twitter followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages. Trump campaign sp...

Nirav Modi case: PNB receives Rs. 24.33 crores as first tranche of recovery from US

The central government on Tuesday said that Punjab National Bank PNB has informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA that it has received USD 3.25 million the equivalent of Rs. 24.33 crores as the first tranche of recoveries in fugitive ...

Republicans make their case for Trump, cite his leadership on economy, religious freedom

Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on their conventions second day that Trumps leadership was vital to the countrys economic future and religious freedom. ...

South Korea orders striking doctors back to work amid surge in coronavirus cases

South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020