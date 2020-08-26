Vote on results, not on rhetoric, says Trump's daughter Tiffany

US President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump on Tuesday urged young voters to "make a judgement based on results and not on rhetoric" in the upcoming presidential elections. "For opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to all Americans, I urge you all to make a judgement based on results and not on rhetoric. If you believe in criminal justice reform, there is only one president that passed an act giving people a second chance and if you believe in expanding the quality and affordable healthcare, only president Trump -- my father -- signed the Favourite Nations clause to lower drug prices to keep Americans from getting ripped off," Tiffany said here at the Republican National Convention.

She further slammed the media and tech giants for their "biased opinions" and said that the "misinformation we receive impedes our freedom" further stating that Americans are "mentally enslaved" to the "misinformation system". "If you tune in to the media, you get one biased opinion or another and what you share does not fit into the narrative they seem to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a lie regardless of the truth. This information that we receive impedes our freedom," Tiffany said.

"Rather than allowing Americans the right to forming our own beliefs, this misinformation systems keep people mentally enslaved to the ideas they seem correct. This has fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us," she added. Pointing out that the US suffers from inhibiting diversity, Tiffany urged that "working outside political comfort zones" would lead to "more" accomplishments.

"Our nation suffers by inhibiting our diversity of thought and inclusion of ideas. Working together outside of our political comfort zones will accomplish so much more," she said. She asserted that Donald Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again' "is not just a slogan" for her father.

"My father is the only person to challenge the establishment--the bureaucracy, big pharma and media monopoly to ensure that America's constitutional freedom is upheld and justice and truth prevail. My father does not run away from challenges. Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father. It is what drives him to what's right for Americans," she said. Tiffany, who is also a recent graduate from Law School, said that she represents many Americans who graduated this year and facing difficulties to find a job.

"Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times -- and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in. As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again," she said. The Presidential elections in the US are scheduled to take place on November 3. (ANI)