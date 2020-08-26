Flash floods in Afghanistan's Parwan claim 45 lives

The death toll due to the flash floods on Wednesday morning has gone up to 45, said the head of the Parwan Health Department. "So far 80 wounded were transferred to the hospital, among them five were in critical condition and were transferred to Kabul for further treatment," Tolo News reported quoting Safiullah Warasta, head of the Parwan Health Department.

Quoting local officials, Tolo News further reported that most victims are women and children and dozens of houses and vehicles have been destroyed in the provincial capital Charikar. Local residents say that no rescue teams have arrived yet in the area and asked for urgent assistance for the victims.

President Ashraf Ghani directed the State Ministry for Disaster Management & Humanitarian Affairs to provide emergency assistance to the flood victims, a statement from the presidential palace read. "Due to the large amount of damage caused by floods, the disaster management at the provincial level cannot reach it, all relevant govt departments in Kabul were directed to help in coordination with the State Ministry of Disaster Management," Tolo News further reported quoting First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.