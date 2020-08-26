Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-LA Clippers coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:42 IST
NBA-LA Clippers coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LAClippers)

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Blake, 29, was hit by four of seven shots fired and left paralyzed and "fighting for his life," his family and lawyers said on Tuesday, hours before the latest round of civil unrest broke out in the lakefront town between Milwaukee and Chicago.

"What stands out to me is just watching the Republican convention and viewing this fear, right? All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear. We're the ones getting killed," an emotional Rivers told reporters. "We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that are denied to live in certain communities. We've been hung, shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear. It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.

"It's really so sad. I should just be a coach. I'm so often reminded of my color... We've got to do better. But we've got to demand better... If you watch that video, you don't need to be Black to be outraged. You need to be American and outraged." On Tuesday, National Football League side Detroit Lions canceled a practise session as players held up signs reading: "We Won't be Silent" and "The World Can't Go On" in a show of solidarity with protesters in Kenosha.

The shooting occurred three months after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. "You wouldn't believe how many of our players have been in this situation with law enforcement officers, with guns held to their head," Nick Nurse, the head coach of National Basketball Association side Toronto Raptors, said in a Sportsnet podcast.

The U.S. media reported that the Raptors have discussed boycotting the first game of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls: Nadda calls meeting of all party MPs from state

Gearing up for the Bihar Assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda has called a meeting of all the party MPs from the state on Saturday to finalise its poll strategy, sources said on Wednesday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the party is activ...

Erdogan says Turkey won't compromise over rights at sea

Turkey is determined to do whatever is necessary to obtain its rights in the Black Sea, Aegean and Mediterranean, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.We will not compromise over what belongs to us ...We are determined to do whatever ...

EU freezes Mali training missions after coup

The European Union has suspended its training missions in Mali after the military coup this month that removed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power, EU officials said on Wednesday.The two missions training Malis army and police as pa...

Poetic words bring tears in New Zealand mosque shooting case

The poetic words of love from a daughter to her murdered father brought many people to tears in a New Zealand courtroom Wednesday during the sentencing hearing for the white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques. Sara Qasem s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020