Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. slams HSBC over treatment of Hong Kong customers, says China 'bullying' UK

Britain's Foreign & Commonwealth Office and China's Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pompeo's assertion that China was bullying the UK. HSBC has in recent months faced mounting pressure on both sides of the Atlantic as it attempts to balance its need to maintain access to the Chinese market with appeasing lawmakers in the United States and Britain critical of Beijing's handling of the democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:53 IST
U.S. slams HSBC over treatment of Hong Kong customers, says China 'bullying' UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed criticism of British bank HSBC for its reported treatment of customers linked with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, saying China was "bullying" the United Kingdom. Pompeo cited reports of Hong Kong-based executives at Next Media being unable to access their HSBC bank accounts and said the bank was "maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom."

"Free nations must ensure that corporate interests are not suborned by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to aid its political repression," Pompeo said in a statement. Next Media is the previous name of Next Digital, publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper and part-owned by democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was arrested Aug. 10 under Hong Kong's new security law.

While Next Digital's business account remains open, HSBC has frozen Lai's personal and private business accounts, as well as the personal and credit card accounts of senior executive Mark Simon, Simon told Reuters. The bank is still taking loan and credit card payments from the accounts despite the block, Simon said.

A spokeswoman for London-based HSBC declined to comment on Pompeo's remarks or the allegations made by Next Digital. Britain's Foreign & Commonwealth Office and China's Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pompeo's assertion that China was bullying the UK.

HSBC has in recent months faced mounting pressure on both sides of the Atlantic as it attempts to balance its need to maintain access to the Chinese market with appeasing lawmakers in the United States and Britain critical of Beijing's handling of the democracy movement in Hong Kong. Last month, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reprimanded HSBC and other banks for supporting China's new security law, saying the rights of the people of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed for bankers' bonuses.

Senior British and U.S. politicians criticized HSBC and Standard Chartered in June after the banks backed China's national security law for the territory. Global banks have been examining whether their clients in Hong Kong have ties to the city's pro-democracy movement, in an attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of the security law, Reuters reported last month.

Washington has criticized Beijing's crackdown against pro-democracy opposition in the now Chinese-ruled city following a sweeping new security law imposed on Hong Kong on June 30 that was widely condemned by Western nations.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzanian president Magufuli to face 14 challengers in Oct elections

Tanzanian president John Magufuli will face 14 challengers in elections scheduled for this October, the elections board announced on Wednesday, with analysts saying a divided opposition was likely to ensure he won a second term.His main cha...

7 non-BJP CMs decide to jointly move SC seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams; DMK, AAP too support demand

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue. Parties like the DMK...

BEST to scrap 545 buses in Mumbai by year end

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST undertaking will have to scrap 545 buses by the end of this year, shrinking its fleet considerably, an official said on Wednesday. According to the BEST, in keeping with the Bombay High Co...

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trumps financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020