Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada ready to join Lebanon blast probe if credible and transparent

Canada has offered to join Lebanon's investigation into this month's seismic Beirut port blast but under conditions that ensure a credible and transparent probe that "gets to the bottom of things", the visiting foreign minister said on Thursday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:40 IST
Canada ready to join Lebanon blast probe if credible and transparent
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (UNHABITAT)

Canada has offered to join Lebanon's investigation into this month's seismic Beirut port blast but under conditions that ensure a credible and transparent probe that "gets to the bottom of things", the visiting foreign minister said on Thursday. Lebanese President Michel Aoun initially promised a swift investigation into why highly explosive material stored unsafely for years detonated on Aug. 4, killing at least 180 people and injuring some 6,000, but later said the process would take time.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said after meeting Aoun that Ottawa was ready to assist "under conditions" that would be defined. He did not elaborate. "The Lebanese people expect that if Canada participates in this investigation it is because it is going to be credible, transparent and get to the bottom of things to get justice," he said in televised remarks.

Beirut has said that France and the United States' FBI are helping investigate the explosion that wrecked the port and swathes of the city, compounding an economic meltdown. Champagne, like other Western officials, said Lebanon must form a government that can implement long-demanded reforms and fight corruption to unlock foreign financial assistance.

"Everyone understands that the international aid must be accompanied by serious reforms," Champagne said. "I think that the biggest of the reforms is that impunity must end." The outgoing government that took office in January with the support of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its allies resigned over the blast. No progress has been made in forming a new administration amid political rivalries and factional interests under the sectarian power-sharing system.

France's foreign minister said on Thursday that Lebanon risked disappearing due to inaction of its political elite, who had been the target of protests even before the blast as the financial crisis pummelled the currency and spread poverty. Lebanon's talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout have stalled.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe to hold press conference on Friday amid health worries

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a news conference on Friday at 5 p.m. 0800 GMT, his office said, amid growing concerns over his health, following two hospital examinations within a week.Ruling party officials have said Abes...

Supreme Court declines to pass orders allowing mourning processions during Muharram

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. A Bench he...

Two migrant labourers found hanging at their homes in UP

Two migrant labourers, who had returned to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were found dead at their homes in separate incidents, police said on Thursday. The body of a 33-year-old man was found hanging from the ceili...

Trucks stuck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for past 3 days due to landslides

Many trucks have been stuck near Nagrota for the past three days, following the closure of the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway due to landslides, owning to heavy rain. Speaking to ANI, Balvir Singh, a truck driver said, We are facing diffi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020