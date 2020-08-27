Left Menu
Development News Edition

India provides COVID-19 support to St Lucia

India gifted medical supplies, protective gear to the government of St Lucia as a tool to assist in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the Development Partnership Administration (DPA) of External Affairs Ministry of India on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:48 IST
India provides COVID-19 support to St Lucia
India provides COVID-19 aid to St Lucia (Photo/Twitter: DPA). Image Credit: ANI

India gifted medical supplies, protective gear to the government of St Lucia as a tool to assist in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the Development Partnership Administration (DPA) of External Affairs Ministry of India on Thursday. "Continuing its global support in fighting the pandemic, India gifted medical supplies, and protective gear to @SaintLuciaGov (Government of St Lucia) to assist in its fight against Covid-19," the DPA tweeted.

Saint Lucia is an Eastern Caribbean island nation. "This is symbolic of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries," the tweet further read.

St Lucia has a total of 26 COVID-19 cases, as per the latest update provided by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong should revive itself as country needs strong oppn: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Congress should revive itself as the country needs a strong opposition party. Talking to reporters, Raut who is the executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, said that Rahul Gandhi is th...

TO THE NEW Adjudged as the Gold Stevie® Award Winner at the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company has been adjudged as the Gold Stevie winner as the Most Valuable Employer - Asia Pacific as well as for HR benefits excellence in Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration a...

Ramagundam Fertilizers to commence commercial urea production from November

Eds Adds word in ninth para Hyderabad, Aug 27 PTI The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited RFCL is expected to commence urea production from November as against the scheduled June due to the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic, offi...

WHO warns of risk of young infecting the old

The World Health Organizations chief for Europe has warned COVID-19 is a tornado with a long tail and says increased case counts among young people could ultimately passed on to more vulnerable older people and cause an uptick in deaths. Dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020