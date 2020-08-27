Left Menu
Development News Edition

London Zoo weighs animals after lockdown blues

London Zoo began an annual weigh-in on Thursday with keepers keen to find out what effect the zoo's longest closure since World War Two has had on its animals, having noticed some had suffered lockdown blues. The nearly 200-year old zoo's finances have been savaged by the coronavirus that shuttered it till June, but its traditional week-long weigh-in will give staff a chance to see how its 19,000 animals have been faring.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:29 IST
London Zoo weighs animals after lockdown blues

London Zoo began an annual weigh-in on Thursday with keepers keen to find out what effect the zoo's longest closure since World War Two has had on its animals, having noticed some had suffered lockdown blues.

The nearly 200-year old zoo's finances have been savaged by the coronavirus that shuttered it till June, but its traditional week-long weigh-in will give staff a chance to see how its 19,000 animals have been faring. Assistant Curator of Mammals, Teague Stubbington, said logging of sizes and weights, and in some cases pregnancies, was always important to the zoo for tracking species' health, but this time around it comes after a tricky period for some.

"The Pygmy goats were so used to seeing children during the day that (during lockdown) they would miss them," Stubbington told Reuters. "They were actually lining up at the gate to meet people and then at 10 o'clock (when no one was there) they were disappointed," he added, saying that zoo staff would then try to cheer them up by going to see them during breaks.

Now open to limited numbers only, ZSL, the international conservation charity behind the zoo, is calling on the public to help it stay open by booking a ticket, joining as a member or make donations. "The loss of our visitors and the loss of income has made things really difficult," Stubbington said. "It has been the longest period of closure that we've had since World War Two."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India Open, Syed Modi International cancelled in BWF's adjusted calendar due to Covid-19

The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation BWF as the badmintons governing body announced its adjusted international calendar due to the corona...

Man held for stealing money from own house in Mathura

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentif...

Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on LAC in Ladakh

A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual ControlLAC, India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China. Th...

in:collab social network aims to touch 100 mn users by March

Multi-Verse Technologies on Thursday launched incollab, a social networking platform that aims to connect people, enterprises and governments. The social networking platform aims to reach 100 million users in India by March next year, it sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020