Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: WHO official says attempts to reach herd immunity naturally 'dangerous'

Attempts to reach herd immunity naturally would be dangerous and fraught with scores of deaths, while vaccination is a safer and more effective path, Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:30 IST
COVID-19: WHO official says attempts to reach herd immunity naturally 'dangerous'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Attempts to reach herd immunity naturally would be dangerous and fraught with scores of deaths, while vaccination is a safer and more effective path, Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday. "What we are working towards ... is to have a safe and effective vaccine that can provide protection to a large proportion of the population so the virus doesn't have an opportunity to transmit. But trying to reach herd immunity naturally would be very dangerous because a lot of people would die," van Kerkhove told a virtual press briefing.

At least two-thirds of a population needs to develop the immunity for it to matter, and that, in turn, needs the vaccine to happen safely and effectively, according to the health official. "You would need probably about 65 to 70 - in that range - percent of the population to have protected immunity. So to get to that level across the world, across all populations, urban and rural, and age groups, one can do it more safely and efficiently through a vaccine," van Kerkhove said. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showe...

COVID-19: 20 migrant workers flown back from Bihar by Delhi-based farmer to join work

Twenty migrant workers returned to Delhi on Thursday after a city-based mushroom farmer, who had sent some of them to their home state Bihar by plane in May during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, booked air tickets again so that they can ...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...

Mumbai: woman, granddaughter killed as part of building crashes

A septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020