Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia open to talks over where NZ mosque shooter serves life sentence

Australia's prime minister said on Friday he was open to discussions over whether Australian mass killer Brenton Tarrant, jailed for life without parole this week for the New Zealand mosque shootings, should serve his sentence in his home country.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-08-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 08:15 IST
Australia open to talks over where NZ mosque shooter serves life sentence

Australia's prime minister said on Friday he was open to discussions over whether Australian mass killer Brenton Tarrant, jailed for life without parole this week for the New Zealand mosque shootings, should serve his sentence in his home country. Scott Morrison told broadcaster Channel Seven he had not received a formal request from New Zealand for such a transfer, although New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters suggested it after Tarrant was sentenced on Thursday.

"We'll have an open discussion and look at the issues around this," Morrison said, adding that the views of the affected families would need to be considered first. "I know all Australians and all New Zealanders would want to see this character locked up forever and never see the light of day again. And I agree with that. Whether he's held in New Zealand or Australia."

Tarrant, who grew up in a rural town north of Sydney, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act for the 2019 shooting rampage at two mosques in Christchurch. While Australia and New Zealand have close visa arrangements, they do not have a prisoner transfer deal, creating a hurdle to any near-term change in Tarrant's imprisonment.

Special security measures for Tarrant are expected to cost taxpayers NZ$3.6 million ($2.4 million) over two years or nearly NZ$5,000 a day, according to New Zealand government estimates. The issue of Tarrant's nationality was raised several times during this week's sentencing hearings in Christchurch.

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said he believed Tarrant came to New Zealand to carry out the attacks to cause fear in what is otherwise one of the safest countries in the world. John Milne, who lost a son in the attack, told the court on Wednesday that Tarrant had to be sent "back to Australia where he came from". ($1 = 1.5047 New Zealand dollars)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was struggling with the decision of whether to sit out the Golden Knights playoff game to protest racial injustice, when he discovered the players around the NHL had his back. Reaves woke up Thursday to find a text...

United will cut up to 2,850 pilots without more federal aid

United Airlines said Thursday that it will furlough up to 2,850 pilots this fall unless the federal government provides more relief to help airlines cover their labour costs during a pandemic-fuelled downturn in travel. Uniteds figure is hi...

Cricket-Capitals add Sams after Roy opts out of IPL

England opener Jason Roy has opted out of this years Indian Premier League citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams at Delhi Capitals, the IPL side have said. Roy, who was ruled out of Englands home ...

Russian submarine surfaces near Alaska during war exercise

A Russian submarine surfaced near Alaska on Thursday during a Russian war game exercise, US military officials said. It was unclear why it surfaced.The North American Aerospace Defence Command and US Northern Command are closely monitoring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020