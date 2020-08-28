Left Menu
Russian submarine surfaces near Alaska during war exercise

PTI | Anchorage | Updated: 28-08-2020 09:29 IST
The North American Aerospace Defence Command and US Northern Command are closely monitoring the submarine, Northern Command spokesman Bill Lewis said. “We have not received any requests for assistance from the Russian Navy or other mariners in the area,” Lewis said from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. “We always stand ready to assist those in distress.” Lewis declined to provide further details about the submarine, including its proximity to Alaska. He only said it was operating in international waters near Alaska.

“We closely track vessels of interest, including foreign military naval vessels, in our area of responsibility,” Lewis said. The Russian military exercise is taking place in international waters, well outside the US territorial sea, he said.

The presence of Russian military assets in the war games caused a stir for US commercial fishing vessels in the Bering Sea on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said. “We were notified by multiple fishing vessels that were operating out the Bering Sea that they had come across these vessels and were concerned. So they contacted us,” Coast Guard spokesman Kip Wadlow said earlier Thursday.

The Coast Guard contacted the Alaskan Command at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which confirmed the ships were there as part of a pre-planned Russian military exercise that was known to some US military officials, Wadlow said. Wadlow did not have information about the scope of the exercise or how many Russian vessels were involved, referring those questions to the Alaskan Command.

Officials at the Anchorage base referred questions to Air Force officials at the US Northern Command..

