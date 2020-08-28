Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esper visit to tiny Palau highlights US-China competition

“We find that destabilizing, quite frankly.” The United States made that very switch itself when it recognized Beijing as the sole legal government of China in 1979, although Washington maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and sells arms to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act. More broadly, Klinck said in an interview, Esper wants to reinforce the U.S. commitment to a long-term relationship with Palau.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 09:47 IST
Esper visit to tiny Palau highlights US-China competition

No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the Trump administration's campaign to counter China's efforts to supplant America as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is Defense Secretary Mark Esper's decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines.

There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes-obscure battleground on which the United States and China are pursuing a “great power” competition for global influence in an era of a more inward-looking Washington and an increasingly assertive and ambitious China. The power struggle is intensifying on multiple fronts and is seen by some as an emerging “cold war” akin to the mostly non-shooting conflict that played out between the United States and the Soviet Union until the collapse of Soviet communism in 1991.

In defiance of Beijing, tiny pro-American Palau is one of only 15 states with official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. “We are concerned about China continuing to try to flip countries that recognize Taiwan today to establish diplomatic relations with China instead,” said Heino Klinck, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia. “We find that destabilizing, quite frankly.” The United States made that very switch itself when it recognized Beijing as the sole legal government of China in 1979, although Washington maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and sells arms to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act.

More broadly, Klinck said in an interview, Esper wants to reinforce the U.S. commitment to a long-term relationship with Palau. “A little country, maybe, but they punch above their weight when it comes to enlistment rates in the U.S. military,” Klinck said, adding that six Palauans have been killed in a U.S. uniform in Iraq and Afghanistan. Under a 1994 Compact of Free Association, Palauans are eligible to serve in the U.S. military.

The list of the Trump administration's complaints about China is long and extends far beyond Palau. Washington derides China's militarization of the South China Sea, regards with suspicion its expanding nuclear arsenal, and has retaliated this year for its alleged use of diplomatic facilities in the United States to coordinate theft of economic and scientific secrets. The coronavirus pandemic and commercial trade, too, are sore spots.

For its part, China sees U.S. policy as designed to limit its rise as an economic and military power. American and Chinese warships often jockey for position in the South China Sea. In July, the Trump administration took the diplomatic tussle to a new level by declaring illegitimate nearly all of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, a broad declaration that favors the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei.

On Thursday, shortly before Esper was due to depart Hawaii for Palau, the Pentagon issued a public statement of complaint about Chinese military exercises, including a test-firing of ballistic missiles, this week around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. It called the moves destabilizing and an attempt to “assert unlawful maritime claims” and to disadvantage China's neighbors. Also, a U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS Mustin, patrolled in international waters near the Paracels on Thursday in a move designed to challenge China's encroachment into contested waters there.

China's defense ministry said Friday it had organized its naval and air forces to monitor and verify the U.S. warship and "warned it away" after the Mustin “trespassed into the Chinese territorial waters." China's troops will “always stay on high alert and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea," the statement said, quoting Senior Col. Li Huamin, spokesperson of the Chinese military's southern command. Esper is making his first visit to the Asia-Pacific region since the coronavirus pandemic forced him to limit international travel in March.

No U.S. defense secretary has ever visited Palau, according to the Pentagon historian's office. In a study last year, the RAND Corp. said the Freely Associated States, of which Palau is a part along with Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, are “crucial to the promotion” of the administration's Asia-Pacific strategy.

It said their position in the Pacific is “tantamount to a power-projection superhighway running through the heart of the North Pacific into Asia.” The U.S. military has a legacy, but no troops, in Palau. Marines suffered heavy casualties in attacking Japanese positions on the southern Palau island of Peleliu in September 1944. The United States administered Palau under U.N. auspices after World War II and is responsible for its defense until 2044 under the Compact of Free Association. Palau is no stranger to U.S.-Chinese tensions. In 2009, several Chinese ethnic Uighur men who had been swept up in Afghanistan as terrorist suspects and imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay were released and sent to Palau. Their resettlement there reportedly angered Beijing, which wanted them repatriated.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

John Harlan Kim upped to series regular on ‘9-1-1’ season 4

Australian actor of Korean descent, John Harlan Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of Foxs action series 9-1-1. Kim appeared last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie Chimn...

Telangana reports 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,17,415 in the state, informed the Health Department, Telangana Government. The total number of cases inclu...

Ronaldo pledges to 'reach higher' in 3rd year with Juventus

While Lionel Messis future remains a major question in world soccer, longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has professed his complete dedication to Juventus entering the third season of a four-year contract with the Italian club. As Im getting r...

States requires to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines; Seek permission for any exemption: SC

States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption, they will have to seek permission, said Supreme Court.States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make repre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020