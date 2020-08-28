Left Menu
Malian rebels free ousted President Keita after detaining him over a week

The leaders of Malian military coup released President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Thursday after having kidnapped him and some other high-ranking government officials on August 18, African Jeune Afrique media outlet reported on Thursday.

ANI | Bamako | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:09 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

According to the media outlet, citing his family, Keita was brought back to his residence in Sebenikoro early on Thursday. During his detention, Keita has been displaced several times.

He expressed the wish to temporarily leave Mali for Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, the media outlet added. After Keita was captured, he announced his resignation from the power and dissolution of the parliament, while the mutiny leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) as Mali's new governing body.

Keita's release had been the subject of negotiations between the CNSP and Western African regional ECOWAS bloc, as well as the demand of leaders of countries worldwide.

