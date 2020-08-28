Left Menu
Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uyghur Muslims

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

28-08-2020
Bangladesh Freedom Fighters holding protest outside Dhaka Press Club condemning Chinese brutality on Uyghur Muslims. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous Region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters organised the demo in memory of August 28 Uyghur Repression Day saying that Muslims in many countries are unhappy with the inhuman treatment of Uyghur Muslims by China's Communist regime.

The Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Muslims in reeducation camps. Most of the people who have been arbitrarily detained are Uyghur, a predominantly Turkic-speaking ethnic group primarily from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Human rights organisations, UN officials, and many foreign governments are urging China to stop the crackdown. However, Chinese officials maintain that what they call vocational training centres do not infringe on Uyghurs' human rights. They have refused to share information about the detention centres and prevented journalists and foreign investigators from examining them.

However, internal Chinese government documents leaked in late 2019 have provided important details on how officials launched and maintained the detention camps. Human rights activists allege that most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions.

The detainees seem to have been targeted for a variety of reasons, according to media reports, including travelling to or contacting people from any of the twenty-six countries China considers sensitive, such as Turkey and Afghanistan; attending services at mosques; having more than three children, and sending texts containing Quranic verses. Often, their only crime is being Muslim, human rights groups say, adding that many Uyghurs have been labeled as extremists simply for practising their religion. (ANI)

