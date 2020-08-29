Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil, reversing course, says will keep fighting Amazon deforestation

Later in the evening, the Environment Ministry officially reversed course. "The Environment Ministry discloses that Ibama and ICMBio resources were unblocked this afternoon and, as a result, operations to combat illegal deforestation will continue normally," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 05:48 IST
Brazil, reversing course, says will keep fighting Amazon deforestation

In a dramatic u-turn, Brazil's Environment Ministry said on Friday it would continue to fight deforestation, reversing its position after saying hours earlier that it could not afford to continue enforcement efforts in the Amazon. The ministry, through its enforcement arm Ibama and its parks service ICMBio, plays a vital role in combating deforestation with teams deployed on frequently dangerous missions to catch illegal loggers and miners in the world's largest rainforest.

So the original announcement on Friday afternoon that it would cease all operations from Monday came as a shock, especially amid rising deforestation and growing criticism of Brazil's environmental policy from environmental groups as well as international investors. Last year an area about the size of Lebanon was cleared in the Amazon. The ministry cited a decision by Brazil's Federal Budget Secretariat (SOF), to block certain funds that had been allocated to Ibama and ICMBio. The ministry said the SOF's move ultimately was ordered by the office of the chief of staff for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

But Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who Bolsonaro has put in charge of Brazil's Amazon response, quickly denied the funds had been pulled. He accused Environment Minister Ricardo Salles of "jumping the gun." "The minister jumped the gun, and that's not going to happen," he told journalists in Brasilia. "There will not be a blockage of 60 million reais ($11.1 million) dedicated to Ibama and ICMBio."

Mourão said the government was looking to take money out of almost every ministry to fund emergency aid payments Brazilians are receiving during the economic downturn brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the Environment Ministry's announcement was based on an unfinalized planning document. Later in the evening, the Environment Ministry officially reversed course.

"The Environment Ministry discloses that Ibama and ICMBio resources were unblocked this afternoon and, as a result, operations to combat illegal deforestation will continue normally," it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across country on August 27: MoCA

Over 82,000 passengers took to the skies across the country on August 27, Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA said on Friday. In a series of tweets, the Ministry informed that the over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across the country on ...

COVID-19 death toll in Moscow rises to 4,798

A total of 12 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Moscow over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the Russian capital has now risen to 4,798, Sputnik reported citing the citys coronavirus response center.Another 12 patients, who were diag...

'Three little pigs': Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks neuroscience startup Neuralink on Friday unveiled a pig named Gertrude that has had a coin-sized computer chip in its brain for two months, showing off an early step toward the goal of curing human diseas...

Mexico president tries to shoo away crowds as virus persists

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador loves hugging supporters and shaking hands in crowds but even he appears to be spooked by the countrys continued high coronavirus infection rates, shooing away fans and warning them not to come to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020