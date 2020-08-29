Left Menu
Development News Edition

233 more virus cases reported at ICE facility in Arizona

Most were asymptomatic. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is firmly committed to the health, welfare and safety of detainees in our care, and this is one of the agency's highest priorities,” Pitts O'Keefe wrote.

PTI | Eloy | Updated: 29-08-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 08:29 IST
233 more virus cases reported at ICE facility in Arizona

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported 233 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at one of its facilities in Arizona. The infections are at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, which has so far seen a total of 356 cases. No other facility reported even close to as many cases as La Palma did on Friday, with most detention centers seeing single-digit increases.

It's unclear how many people are detained at La Palma, but overall there are more than 21,000 people being held in ICE custody on civil immigration violations nationwide. ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said in a statement that the agency recently expanded virus testing at La Palma, testing 1,000 detainees. Most were asymptomatic.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is firmly committed to the health, welfare and safety of detainees in our care, and this is one of the agency's highest priorities,” Pitts O'Keefe wrote. The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, an advocacy group that provides legal services, said the high number of infections underscores the need to release immigrants from detention.

The organization says its clients at La Palma report that large sections of the detention center are locked down and that they're being fed cold, boxed meals three times a day. Advocacy groups across the country have filed several lawsuits seeking to release vulnerable populations during the pandemic, and ICE has on some occasions released detainees who have health conditions that make them susceptible to getting seriously sick from the coronavirus.

The agency reported 850 new positive cases nationwide on Friday for a total of 5,300 overall cases since the pandemic began. For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndyCar drivers seeking wins as season winds down

Alexander Rossi has conceded the IndyCar championship to Scott Dixon and adjusted his goals toward winning any remaining races this season. The current IndyCar schedule lists just five races remaining races in a choppy year heavily disrupte...

Rijiju condoles Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Rai's death

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday condoled the death of veteran athletics coach Purushottam Rai, who was to receive this years Dronacharya award in the lifetime category. Rai, who was to be bestowed the honor on Saturday and had even...

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik recovers from COVID-19, joins team in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has recovered from COVID-19 and joined his team here ahead of the Indian Premier League after clearing two consecutive coronavirus tests. The 37-year-old Yagnik had tested positive for the drea...

No 1 Djokovic, Pospisil would lead new men's tennis group

No 1-ranked Novak Djokovic and former top-30 member Vasek Pospisil would be the co-presidents of a new group they are trying to set up to represent mens professional tennis players. A letter emailed to players -- and obtained by The Associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020