Japan's Defence Minister undecided on running for position of ruling party head

Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday that he is yet to make a decision on whether to run for the position of the head of ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which also envisages premiership, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to step down.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:48 IST
"I want to think carefully about this and consult with my team," Kono told reporters during his trip to Guam, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency. Image Credit: ANI

Abe, who is currently the party leader, officially announced on Friday his plan to step down, citing health issues. He has already informed the Liberal Democratic Party and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of the Komeito party, which is a part of the ruling coalition, about his plans. Abe said he would continue to carry out his duties until the ruling party elects its new leader, who would subsequently become the new prime minister. The elections are expected to be held in mid-September. (ANI/Sputnik)

Videos

