Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-racism protesters to march in Kenosha, watched by National Guard reinforcements

A tense calm prevailed for a third night on Friday in the downtown area surrounding a courthouse and park that was the hub of protests in support of Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man shot in the back by a white police officer on Sunday. The shooting of Blake, in front of three of his children, turned the mostly white city of 100,000 people into the latest flashpoint in a summer of U.S.-wide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 01:47 IST
Anti-racism protesters to march in Kenosha, watched by National Guard reinforcements
The shooting of Blake, in front of three of his children, turned the mostly white city of 100,000 people into the latest flashpoint in a summer of U.S.-wide demonstrations against police brutality and racism. Image Credit: Flickr

Black Lives Matter organizers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, planned a rally and march on Saturday as reinforced National Guard units stood by with orders to prevent a resurgence of violence that convulsed the lakeside city earlier in the week. A tense calm prevailed for a third night on Friday in the downtown area surrounding a courthouse and park that was the hub of protests in support of Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man shot in the back by a white police officer on Sunday.

The shooting of Blake, in front of three of his children, turned the mostly white city of 100,000 people into the latest flashpoint in a summer of U.S.-wide demonstrations against police brutality and racism. Blake, 29, survived but was left badly wounded and paralyzed from the waist down. Blake will likely participate via video from his hospital room in a court hearing next week about criminal charges that predated the shooting, his lawyer told Reuters on Saturday, adding he would plead not guilty.

Anger at Blake's shooting, captured on video that went viral, led to street skirmishes, with protesters hurling firecrackers and bricks at police in riot gear who fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets. On Tuesday night three demonstrators were shot - two fatally - by a white teenager armed with a semi-automatic rifle. In Kenosha on Saturday, people painted messages of unity and hope on boards protecting storefronts after several businesses were burned to the ground in arson attacks and vandalism.

"It's gotten to the point where I won't go out after a certain time, after dark. Who's to say that within the crowds there's a guy who wants to kill Black people," said Kenosha resident Macari Gosa, 27, who works at a discount convenience store. The 17-year-old suspect in Tuesday night's killings, Kyle Rittenhouse, surrendered to the police on Wednesday near his home in Illinois close to the Wisconsin border. Kenosha officials have been criticized for videos showing law enforcement agents giving him water before the burst of violence and generally acting chummy with armed militia men in the streets.

Since mid-week, as Governor Tony Evers deployed additional Wisconsin National Guard troops to help local law enforcement restore order, the unrest has subsided in Kenosha, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Milwaukee on the shore of Lake Michigan. By Friday, more than 1,000 Guard soldiers were on the ground, many from out of state, ahead of a large protest march through Kenosha planned by activists for Saturday afternoon. SELF-DEFENSE ARGUMENT

Rittenhouse is being held without bond and awaiting an extradition hearing on returning him to Wisconsin to face six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor. One of his lawyers, prominent Atlanta-based trial attorney Lin Wood, said his client acted in self defense.

"An egregious miscarriage of justice occurring with respect to this 17-year-old boy," Wood wrote on Twitter on Friday. Blake, who has undergone multiple surgeries since the shooting, had been handcuffed to a hospital bed because of an outstanding arrest warrant. The handcuffs were removed on Friday and officers guarding Blake stood down after the warrant was vacated, according to his attorney, Pat Cafferty.

The warrant was based on a criminal complaint filed against Blake in July based on statements made by his ex-girlfriend, the mother of three of his children, that was released to Reuters on Friday. The woman told police Blake broke into her home on May 3 and sexually assaulted her before stealing her truck and debit card.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said this week that police confronted Blake when called to the home of a woman who had reported her "boyfriend was present" without permission, and officers tried to arrest him. Kaul said efforts to subdue Blake with a Taser failed, and that investigators later recovered a knife from the floor of the car that Blake was leaning into when he was shot. On Friday, the Kenosha police union defended the officers, saying Blake was armed with a knife, fought the officers and was given several chances to cooperate before they used deadly force.

Blake's lead attorney, Ben Crump, has said his client was not armed with a knife and did not provoke or threaten police.

TRENDING

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds gather for Kenosha march against police brutality

A crowd of hundreds gathered in Kenosha on Saturday for a march and rally against police violence, nearly a week after an officer shot Jacob Blake, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Music played over a loudspeaker and someone pla...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain records 1,108 new COVID-19 casesThe United Kingdom recorded 1,108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past day, the government said on Saturday, down slightly from the figur...

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties -police sources

A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone, causing damage to an empty building and no casualties, Iraqi police sources said on Saturday. Sirens blasted from the U.S. embassy inside the zone, which houses government b...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoesFrom the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the lates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020