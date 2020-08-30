Left Menu
Sydney: Brawl between two communities over social media post

A brawl erupted between members of two communities hailing from India in western Sydney's Harris Park, Australian media reported.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 09:26 IST
Sydney: Brawl between two communities over social media post
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A brawl erupted between members of two communities hailing from India in western Sydney's Harris Park, Australian media reported. According to 9News, the pre-planned fight between the two groups was first organised and then broadcast through Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. The brawl had reportedly broken out due to some alleged anti-India comments being shared by one group on social media.

A group of between 30 and 40 people were involved in the "organised" fight on Wigram Street. Dramatic video footage of the brawl showed punches being thrown and people being kicked repeatedly on the ground, news.com.au reported. Traffic movement in the area was also affected as the brawl spilt out onto the street with people seen creating ruckus in the video. Police and riot squad rushed to the spot to stop the violence.

One man has been rushed to a hospital for "minor injury" to his head. "It was not good what has happened. It is really bad for the community here," business owner Nitin Setia told 9News.

Echoing similar sentiments, a community member named Amar Singh told 9News, "This does not represent our community. Harris Park is a great hub for multicultural food. We totally condemn it as a community -- it should not have happened." So far, no arrests have been made in the case and the police are examining the video footage. (ANI)

