Entertainment News Roundup: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video release and more

In celebration of the life and music of Belfast-born Morrison, who began his career with the band Them and rose to fame as a solo artist with his 1967 hit "Brown Eyed Girl", organisers HotPress have asked 75 Irish artists to record videos of his songs, premiering them nightly on YouTube for the last three weeks until Sept.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 10:26 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots after coronavirus shutdowns

Reality shows, re-runs and revivals make up most of the television menu this fall as America's top four broadcasters grapple to fill holes in their schedules caused by coronavirus production shutdowns. Most scripted dramas, including popular shows like "This Is Us" and "9-1-1," will not be available until November or later, while the "Star Trek: Discovery" series that has been behind a paywall for three years will get a run on free-to-view CBS, the networks announced this week.

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single "Ice Cream" on Friday to furious fan approval. Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRXZj0DzXIA&feature=youtu.be opens with Gomez in a red-and-white striped outfit and sailor hat in the driver's seat of an ice cream van, while Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa later dance holding ice cream in a bright pink ice cream parlour.

'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

"Black Panther" film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media accounts. Boseman, a native of South Carolina who began his screen career in episodes of television dramas such as "Third Watch," "Law & Order" and "ER," passed away at his home, with his wife and family at his side, the statement on Twitter and Facebook said. It did not specify when he died.

He resided in Los Angeles. Bob Geldof and Hozier to perform in Van Morrison 75th birthday tribute

In celebration of the life and music of Belfast-born Morrison, who began his career with the band Them and rose to fame as a solo artist with his 1967 hit "Brown Eyed Girl", organisers HotPress have asked 75 Irish artists to record videos of his songs, premiering them nightly on YouTube for the last three weeks until Sept. 15.

