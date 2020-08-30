Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey marks 1922 victory over Greece amid Med tensions

“Turkey's struggle for independence and future continues today as well,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message to commemorate Victory Day. “It is absolutely not a coincidence that those who seek to exclude us from the eastern Mediterranean are the same invaders as the ones who attempted to invade our homeland a century ago.” In recent weeks, Turkish and Greek forces have engaged in a series of cat-and-mouse military exercises in the seas between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 30-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 13:39 IST
Turkey marks 1922 victory over Greece amid Med tensions
File photo

Turkey marked the 98th anniversary of the decisive War of Independence battle against Greek forces Sunday as the threat of a new conflict with Athens looms in the eastern Mediterranean. "Turkey's struggle for independence and future continues today as well," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message to commemorate Victory Day.

"It is absolutely not a coincidence that those who seek to exclude us from the eastern Mediterranean are the same invaders as the ones who attempted to invade our homeland a century ago." In recent weeks, Turkish and Greek forces have engaged in a series of cat-and-mouse military exercises in the seas between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete. The confrontation was sparked when Turkey sent a research vessel accompanied by warships to search for gas and oil reserves. EU member Greece claims the waters are part of its continental shelf and has enlisted the support of the 27-nation bloc, which has condemned Turkey's "illegal activities" and warned of potential sanctions against Ankara.

Turkey says Greece and others are denying its rights to explore for energy resources in the Mediterranean. Greece and Cyprus have recently been joined by France, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates in carrying out naval and aerial war games in the region.

On Saturday, Turkey began its own maneuvers until Sept. 11 off its south coast. Turkey's Defense Ministry also released cockpit footage of what it said were Turkish jets in mock dogfights with Greek F-16s between Crete and Cyprus. "No one should have any doubts about our resolve in this matter and our unshakeable belief in victory," Erdogan said.

Erdogan was due to visit the tomb of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara later Sunday. Ataturk led the Turkish troops in the independence struggle following World War I and went on to establish modern Turkey. In other commemorations, Turkish warships will visit 20 ports around Turkey and northern Cyprus for sunset flag ceremonies.

Events to mark the 1922 battle of Dumlupinar, which saw Turkish forces overwhelm Greek troops in western Anatolia, have been muted due to coronavirus measures. This has led to claims that Erdogan's Islamic-orientated government is attempting to downplay the achievements of Ataturk's secular regime.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Was pretty scared to hit nets for first time but it went better than I thought, says Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted he was pretty scared to hit the nets for the first time in five months but said his first training session ahead of the IPL went better than expected. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain resumed train...

Senior China diplomat says it's possible to agree EU-China investment accord by end-2020

The Chinese governments top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday it was possible to conclude an EU-China investment accord by the end of 2020. I am thinking of the investment agreement. We have the possibility of concluding it...

Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up - media

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats up to succeed Japans longest-serving leader. Suga, a longtime lieutenant...

Delhi HC seeks to ascertain credentials of petitioner claiming widows' pension halted amid COVID

The Delhi High Court has sought to ascertain the credentials of a petitioner and his livelihood, asking the man to file on oath indicating how many public interest litigations he has filed in the last three years and what social work he has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020