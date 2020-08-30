Left Menu
Death toll in Beirut blast rises to 190

The number of those killed in the powerful blast in the port of Beirut in early August has risen to 190 and over 6,500 have been injured, the Lebanese government said on Sunday.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:07 IST
Visuals of the blast at Beirut Port. . Image Credit: ANI

Previous reports indicated that more than 170 people were killed in the explosion.

According to the authorities, three people are still missing, while 300 others were left homeless and more than 50,000 houses were damaged by the blast. The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut on August 4 destroyed half of the city's buildings. The authorities say the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port was the reason behind the blast. (ANI/Sputnik)

