Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen kill 9 motorcycle riders in southern Philippines

Police officials said the attack on the victims, who were mostly farmers, at noon Saturday in Kabacan town in Cotabato province may have been sparked by a local feud and was likely not an act of terrorism. Cotabato lies in a poverty-wracked region where a decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency has eased largely due to a 2014 peace deal between the Philippines' largest Muslim rebel group and the government, although small armed groups aligned with the Islamic State group still pose a threat.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:17 IST
Gunmen kill 9 motorcycle riders in southern Philippines

Gunmen stopped a group of motorcycle riders then opened fire with assault rifles in a busy downtown area in the southern Philippines, killing nine people, police said Sunday, in the latest violence to roil the volatile region. Police officials said the attack on the victims, who were mostly farmers, at noon Saturday in Kabacan town in Cotabato province may have been sparked by a local feud and was likely not an act of terrorism.

Cotabato lies in a poverty-wracked region where a decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency has eased largely due to a 2014 peace deal between the Philippines' largest Muslim rebel group and the government, although small armed groups aligned with the Islamic State group still pose a threat. Most of the victims apparently did not know each other and were travelling on six motorcycles, some in tandems, when they were blocked by six to eight gunmen and ordered to alight. After getting off their motorcycles in the middle of the road, they were shot 39 times with rifles and pistols, police investigator Delir Parcon said by phone.

Eight of the victims were killed instantly and another died in a hospital, a police report said. The gunmen fled in a van. Police have interviewed witnesses and were looking for possible security camera footage that could help identify the attackers, police officials said. “This isn't likely terrorism,” Parcon said. “We're looking at the angle of a local feud, a personal grudge.” Former Muslim guerrillas who forged an autonomy deal with the government and are now overseeing a nearby Muslim autonomy region said they would help investigate the killings of the men, who were all Muslims.

“Such senseless violent acts have no place in a progressive society, especially at a time when people are in the grip of a pandemic,” they said in a statement. The proliferation of large number of unlicensed firearms and other weapons, weak law enforcement in many rural areas and the presence of insurgent groups and powerful clans with private armies have combined to foster violence in the heartland of the south and outlying island provinces. The region is homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Last Monday, two militant women detonated powerful bombs in separate suicide attacks that killed 15 people, including many soldiers, and wounded more than 70 others in southern Jolo town in Sulu province in the worst extremist attack in the country so far this year. The military blamed an Abu Sayyaf extremist commander, Mundi Sawadjaan, for plotting the midday suicide attacks, which also killed the two attackers, who the military said were Filipino widows of Abu Sayyaf militants. Government forces have been deployed to hunt down Sawadjaan in the militants' jungle encampments in Sulu.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Congress behaving as business house competing against Facebook: BJP

After Congress wrote two letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and made charges against its operations in India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday taunted Congress and said that the party is...

AAP, SAD demand CBI probe into alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam

The AAP and SAD in Punjab on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam in which cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsots name figures. Both the parties also questioned Chief Minister Amarinder S...

Increased testing, opening economy, complacency among people behind COVID-19 case surge: Experts

The surge in coronavirus infections in India can be attributed to increased testing on one hand and opening of the economy on the other accompanied by complacency among people towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour, experts have said...

Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Associations handling of Harry Maguire as a mess after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos. Defender Maguire was initi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020