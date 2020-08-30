Left Menu
MQM leader Altaf Hussain's SOS appeal to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Founder and leader of MQM, Altaf Hussain has SOS (Save Our Soil) appeal to the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to save salvage Sindh province and the people of Karachi and rest of Sindh who are facing deplorable and life-threatening condition due to heavy rainfall and flood.

MQM Founder Altaf Hussain (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Founder and leader of MQM, Altaf Hussain has SOS (Save Our Soil) appeal to the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres to save salvage Sindh province and the people of Karachi and rest of Sindh who is facing deplorable and life-threatening condition due to heavy rainfall and flood. In his latest letter to the UN Secretary-General, Hussain said that heavy rain and flood has shaken the entire infrastructure of Karachi; the financial hub of Pakistan that provides 70 per cent revenue to the national exchequer which is the highest rate in Pakistan. The entire financial and economic infrastructure of the city has been collapsed due to this disaster.

Hussain said that if immediate attention and assistance is not provided to the people of Karachi and the other part of the province of Sindh, there is an imminent threat of large scale of death and famine as Covid-19 still lingers around the city. He further said that it would rather be foolish to expect any assistance from the corrupt Military Establishment of Pakistan, the Federal government or even Sindh government as they have completely failed in maintaining law & order. Due to their failure, the sewage water mixed with rain and entered into the homes and streets of Karachi.

Hussain said that in the past; it has been observed by local and international media that any aid given to Pakistan in the name of calamity, such as the one in Karachi right now has always fallen in the pockets of powerful corrupt Military establishment of Pakistan and was never utilized for the actual purpose of helping humanity in need. Hussain humbly requested to the UN Secretary-General to take immediate actions and release aid for the starving people of Karachi and Sindh on an emergency basis with the caution to supervise the aid under United Nations observers and not the Pakistan government and Army officials.

"I am addressing you as a last resort to save the precious lives of the people living in Karachi and Sindh as they have nowhere else to look but the United Nations," he further said to the UN Secretary-General.

