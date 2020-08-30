Left Menu
Development News Edition

Box Office: 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut

Superhero thriller "The New Mutants," one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:51 IST
Box Office: 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Superhero thriller "The New Mutants," one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend. Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic.

Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain closed. In parts of the country where theaters have resumed business, venues are capping capacity and keeping space between seats to comply with social distancing measures. Even before the pandemic hit, "The New Mutants" was facing headwinds. The"X-Men" spinoff, about young mutants discovering their powers, had a particularly arduous journey to the big screen since it was initially scheduled to release in 2018. It reportedly went through extensive reshoots and has been delayed numerous times.

Analyst David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy FranchiseRe, estimates "The New Mutants" would have generated roughly $14 million if all 6,000 movie theaters in the country were open. "The figure is below superhero and horror spinoff averages," Gross said. "Still, it's a positive step for the business following last weekend."

"The New Mutants" bowed this weekend alongside a number of fresh offerings, including Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill and Ted Face the Music" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield" starring Dev Patel. "Bill and Ted Face the Music," the third installment in the sci-fi comedy franchise, simultaneously debuted on digital rental services. Theatrically, the film picked up $1.06 million from 1,007 screens -- with drive-in theaters in Salt Lake City, Dallas and Houston accounting for a bulk of receipts. Though it's unclear how much money "Bill and Ted" made on premium video-on-demand platforms, Orion Films reported that it was the No. 1 title on iTunes, while the series bundle had the No. 2 slot. "Bill and Ted 3," directed by Dean Parisot, received mostly positive reviews.

"The Personal History David Copperfield" made $520,000 from 1,360 theaters, a slow start for the PG-rated comedy. Based on the Charles Dickens novel, the movie was directed by "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci. Searchlight, the specialty studio distributing the film, plans to expand "David Copperfield" to nearly 100 additional theaters in time for Labor Day weekend. "The results, while modest, signals a return to the cinema for moviegoers who are yearning for the majesty of the big screen," said Searchlight's head of distribution Frank Rodriguez.

Among holdovers, Russell Crowe's road-rage thriller "Unhinged" pulled in $2.6 million during its second weekend of release, bringing its total bounty to $8.8 million.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Three wildlife smugglers arrested in UP's Baghpat

Three wildlife smugglers were arrested here on Sunday by a joint team of police and forest officials. Baraut police station SHO Ajay Sharma said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest officials arrested three persons --- N...

Pension Camp makes life easier for Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik in Western Nepal

Bidur Bahadur Thapa is a retired Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik who now is spending his time by engaging in agricultural business. Before Seven years, the scenario for him was different, he had to go to Gorakhpur in every three months to receive a...

Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,450 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 1,043 on Sunday after 13 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally rose to 80,227 with 1,450 fresh cases, according to a health department official. There are 14,091 active ...

Flooding in Maha's Vidarbha after rains, over 18,000 shifted

More than 18,000 people were evacuated after torrential rains in the last two days triggered flooding at several places in Nagpur and some other districts in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. Apart from Nagpur, Gadch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020