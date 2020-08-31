Left Menu
Police break up forest rave in England amid COVID-19 clampdown

There did not appear to have been any arrests and the police dismantled the sound system. Before a three-day bank holiday weekend, the government had said: "those facilitating or organizing illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of more than 30 people may face a 10,000-pound fine".

Police broke up an overnight illegal rave in a forest in eastern England on Sunday, days after the British government introduced tougher measures to target "serious breaches" of COVID-19 restrictions, including 10,000-pound ($13,000) fines. Dozens of officers, some holding protective shields, faced off with the revelers in Thetford Forest but despite a few scuffles, the party was largely dispersed peacefully. There did not appear to have been any arrests and the police dismantled the sound system.

Before a three-day bank holiday weekend, the government had said: "those facilitating or organizing illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of more than 30 people may face a 10,000-pound fine". "I understand people shouldn't gather in groups of above 30 but people are itching to socialize and have a night out," said one reveler who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"People don't want violence," the man added. "We've come here to socialize and then clear up after ourselves." The police have had to break up several illegal raves in other parts of England as the government tries to balance opening up the economy by loosening restrictions on socializing with protecting the public's health.

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)

