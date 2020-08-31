Entertainment News Roundup: 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut; A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world and more

Left Menu
Box Office: 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut Superhero thriller "The New Mutants," one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Superhero thriller "The New Mutants," one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend. Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic. Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain closed. In parts of the country where theaters have resumed business, venues are capping capacity and keeping space between seats to comply with social distancing measures.

A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world

With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their moves. The competition, open to all, has attracted hundreds of applicants - some professionals, other youngsters dancing from lockdown in their homes. A panel of renowned expert judges assess each dance, and viewers can also vote with "likes."

'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

"Black Panther" film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media accounts. Boseman, a native of South Carolina who began his screen career in episodes of television dramas such as "Third Watch," "Law & Order" and "ER," passed away at his home, with his wife and family at his side, the statement on Twitter and Facebook said. It did not specify when he died. He resided in Los Angeles.

Indonesia drive-in concert delivers live music as coronavirus rages

As night fell in the Indonesian capital, pop ensemble Kahitna took to the stage for a drive-in concert nearly two hours long that attracted eager listeners in rows of hundreds of parked cars. The eight performers played yearning, sentimental tunes, capitalizing on patrons' nostalgia for the group's 1990s heyday, with listeners honking and flashing their lights as the band launched into its hit tune, "Cerita Cinta" or "Love Story".

