Nepal exports electricity worth a billion Nepali rupees to India in last fiscal

Nepal has exported electricity worth one billion rupees to India in the last fiscal year, according to a report published by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:29 IST
Nepal exports electricity worth a billion Nepali rupees to India in last fiscal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has exported electricity worth one billion Nepali rupees to India in the last fiscal year, according to a report published by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). In 2076-77 (2019-20) fiscal year, Nepal was able to export electricity worth 95 crores 70 lakhs Nepali rupees to India as per a power deal signed by the two countries.

Earlier, the Himalayan nation had set a target of selling nine crore units of electricity while it was able to send 10 crores and 70 lakh units last year, the NEA report said. "Nepal exported a total of two crores and 96 lakh units of electricity to India between mid-September and November, which was the highest flow of electricity during the fiscal year of 2076-77. The least was recorded between mid-April and May when 10,000 thousand units were only exported," Prabal Adhikari, spokesperson at NEA, said.

"It was transported to India via Kushwaha-Kataiya, Parwanipur-Raxaul, Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur and Ramnagar," he added. In 2072-73 (2015-16) fiscal year, Nepal exported 31 lakh units of electricity, 26 lakhs 90 thousand units in 2073-74 (2016-17), 29 lakhs 40 thousand in 2074-75 (2017-18), three crores 47 lakh in 2075-76 (2018-19) and 10 crores 70 lakh units to India in 2076-77 (2019-20).

This has shown Nepal's increased income from power sector by selling it to India because of favourable terrain and interconnectivity. Nepal and India previously had a capacity to ferry 350 MW electricity using the trans-border connectivity line, which has been expanded to 1,500 MW. Both countries are involved in a study over an additional cross-border connectivity line, which has been named as Butwal-Gorakhpur Mainhiya-Sampatiya, Inaruwa-Purniya, Lamki-Bareli and Kohalpur-Nanpara transmission lines.

