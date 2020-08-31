Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese turn their back on "hopeless" country after blast

The broadcast resonated with Lebanese who blame sectarian, political leaders for pushing their country to ruin with decades of corruption and infighting. It is a well-worn path for the Lebanese: to emigrate in search of "any kind of normal", in the words of 30-year-old web developer Darine Tamer, who is filling out immigration forms.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:37 IST
Lebanese turn their back on "hopeless" country after blast
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@Lebanon Police Department)

Days after the port explosion that ravaged Beirut, a news anchor at a little-watched state TV channel declared he was leaving Lebanon for good.

"I can no longer stay in a land that is a graveyard for dreams. I'm leaving because I'm disgusted by you," Wassim Oraby said in an angry tirade against the ruling elite. The broadcast resonated with Lebanese who blame sectarian, political leaders for pushing their country to ruin with decades of corruption and infighting.

It is a well-worn path for the Lebanese: to emigrate in search of "any kind of normal", in the words of 30-year-old web developer Darine Tamer, who is filling out immigration forms. The warehouse explosion on Aug. 4, which killed at least 190 people, served as a final wake-up call for her and many others who were already suffering from an economic collapse without precedent, soaring prices and bouts of unrest.

She will join a diaspora thought to be three times the size of the country's population due to past emigration waves in Lebanon's tumultuous history. Google Trends shows searches for the word "immigration" from Lebanon hit a 10-year peak after the huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate detonated at Beirut port. Officials have blamed it on negligence.

The blast injured thousands, destroying the homes of people who had just lost jobs and whose savings were trapped in the banks. The latest exodus of Lebanese packing their bags will strip the country of academics, doctors, artists and others it needs if it is to start over.

They include some who returned in the 1990s to a reconstruction boom after 15 years of civil war, which Lebanon never fully recovered from. Now, they were sending their kids off. As the last of her siblings still in Lebanon, Tamer never thought she would go too. Her brother lives in Australia and her sister left to Canada. But she is forced to maintain two jobs to catch up with a spiraling currency crash. A startup where she loved working closed this year when investor money dried up.

"Your life is worthless here. You can't build anything. Every few years, you have to reset, and it's hopeless. It's just insane to keep hoping." ANYWHERE BUT HERE

Jess Talhame, a 23-year-old psychology graduate, is among Lebanese who can draw on dual nationalities their families acquired in past migrations. Her parents fled the civil war to spend three decades in Canada, popular among Lebanese emigrants. They returned to raise their kids in the country they called home. Now Talhame, who has been without work for a year, has booked a one-way ticket out.

"When the blast hit, I was done," Talhame said. She shuttled between hospital beds after the blast shattered her friend's cheekbones, and days later, her boyfriend was hit by a rubber bullet at a protest against the political elite. "It's like you want to fight for your country but you also want to stay alive so you can fight for it."

Many with lesser means and fortunes will not be able to leave. At a recent job interview, Tamer recalled, she laughed when someone asked where she sees herself in five years. "I can't even tell you where I see myself tomorrow, but it's not here."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

"Always admired the way Pranab Mukherjee combined his sharp intellect with hard work": Deve Gowda

Politicians cutting across party lines in Karnataka on Monday condoled the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda saying that he always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect wi...

Indigrid acquires GPTL transmission project from Sterlite Power for Rs 1,080 cr

IndiGrid on Monday said it has completed acquisition of GPTL transmission project from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of Rs 1,080 crore. With the acquisition of Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Ltd GPTL for an enterprise value of Rs 1,080...

MP bypolls crucial for development of state: Union minister

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday termed upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, which are emerging as a battle of prestige between ruling BJP and opposition Congress, as crucial for the development of the state. The byelec...

The Latest: WHO survey finds virus disrupts health services

The UN health agency says a new survey found that 90 per cent of countries that responded reported fallout from COVID-19 on the provision of other health care services like immunisation, family planning services, and cancer and cardiovascul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020