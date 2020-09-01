Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh PM Shiekh Hasina condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death in letter to PM Modi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the death of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 01-09-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 03:00 IST
Bangladesh PM Shiekh Hasina condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death in letter to PM Modi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the death of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee. In her letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said she was profoundly saddened to receive news of the demise of the "highly esteemed leader of South Asia."

"As a renowned scholar and statesman of India, and a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Pranab Mukherjee commanded the respect and admiration of all. The tireless work of 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee for the welfare of the people of India will inspire the future generation of leaders not only in India but across countries in the region," she said. The Bangladesh Prime Minister said Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of her country.

"He has always been highly revered and loved by the people of Bangladesh. His steadfast support and contribution in strengthening the relations between the two countries, especially during his tenure as the 13th President of India, will always be remembered with the deepest respect," she said in the letter. Sheikh Hasina also recalled that in 2013, in recognition of "this luminary, the Government of Bangladesh conferred on him 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona' (Liberation War Honour) for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971."

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I express our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Government and the people of India on the irreparable loss of this veteran leader. We pray for the eternal peace," she said. Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologis...

Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre

Experts from Indian Public Health Association IPHA have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the d...

Shambhu S Kumaran appointed India's envoy to Micronesia, Palau

Shambhu S Kumaran has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Monday. Kumaran, a 1995 batch IFS, is presently...

Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Mondays trading deadline. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston.Pillar, who was in his first season with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020