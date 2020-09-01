Bangladesh PM Shiekh Hasina condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death in letter to PM Modi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the death of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee. In her letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said she was profoundly saddened to receive news of the demise of the "highly esteemed leader of South Asia."

"As a renowned scholar and statesman of India, and a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Pranab Mukherjee commanded the respect and admiration of all. The tireless work of 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee for the welfare of the people of India will inspire the future generation of leaders not only in India but across countries in the region," she said. The Bangladesh Prime Minister said Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of her country.

"He has always been highly revered and loved by the people of Bangladesh. His steadfast support and contribution in strengthening the relations between the two countries, especially during his tenure as the 13th President of India, will always be remembered with the deepest respect," she said in the letter. Sheikh Hasina also recalled that in 2013, in recognition of "this luminary, the Government of Bangladesh conferred on him 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona' (Liberation War Honour) for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971."

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I express our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Government and the people of India on the irreparable loss of this veteran leader. We pray for the eternal peace," she said. Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)