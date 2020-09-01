Lord Swraj Paul describes Pranab Mukherjee as an outstanding personality

Left Menu
Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul described former President of India Pranab Mukherjee as an outstanding personality who devoted his entire life for the welfare of the nation.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 06:06 IST
Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul described former President of India Pranab Mukherjee as an outstanding personality who devoted his entire life for the welfare of the nation. In a condolence message on Monday, Lord Paul said, "Sad to learn about the untimely death of former president of India Pranab Mukkherjee.

"He was a friend for the last 53 years. He held every major portfolios in the Indian Cabinet, ultimately rising to the position of President of India and winning Bharat Ratna. "He was an outstanding personality who devoted his entire life for the welfare of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his whole family." PTI HSR RAX RAX

