India demands tangible action for UNSC reforms

India has demanded tangible action for UN Security Council reforms in line with Common African Position and not let the process be held hostage.

ANI | New York | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India has demanded tangible action for UN Security Council reforms in line with Common African Position and not let the process be held hostage. The Permanent Mission of India at UN said in a tweet that India has demanded tangible action for UN Security Council reform in line with Common African Position, and not let the process be held hostage, as it has been over a decade, by those who do not want reform.

The mission also attached a letter by Deputy Permanent Representative of India to President of UN General assembly which said that the "draft roll over text as it is now" does not reflect the progress made in the two meetings of IGN (inter-government negotiations) and does not even at the very minimum capture the growing support to the Common African Position and other issues of importance. "As conveyed to you during our earlier meeting as a part of groups and in our last letter to you dated August 12 and also earlier to the IGN co-chairs on this matter, India is firm in its belief that as the only formal record of the proceeding, of the lGN in this critical year of the UN's 75th anniversary, the PGAs roll-over decision must capture clearly the tangible progress made in the two IGN meetings that were held earlier this year," the letter said.

India said it will continue to voice its strong support for tangible action towards an expanded and reformed Security Council. The letter said India is committed to reformed multilateralism and to strengthening this at the UN.

"India will continue to voice its strong support for tangible action towards an expanded and reformed Security Council that reflects today's world and realities. We will also take steps to see how we can realize these goals in the 75th session of the UNGA," the letter said. In another tweet, Permanent Mission of India at UN said that G4 - India, Brazil, Germany and Japan - in a common letter have demanded concrete action at UNSC.

"The process has lagged on for over a decade without progress," it said. (ANI)

