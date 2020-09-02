Left Menu
The latest protest came the night before President Donald Trump was due to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, another flashpoint, having seized on civil disturbances in Portland and other cities to criticize Democratic leaders and call for "law and order" ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. to send millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states to support school reopening, other tasks

The U.S. government will send an "overwhelming majority" of the rapid COVID-19 tests it purchased from Abbott Laboratories last week to governors of states and territories to support school reopenings and other critical tasks, an administration official said at a press briefing. Other top priorities for the newly purchased tests include day care centers, first responders, and "critical infrastructure," said Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. seeks Mexico talks over perishable imports in bid to bolster U.S. farmers

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to seek senior-level talks with Mexico over imports of perishable fruits and vegetable as part of a broader series of actions meant to bolster U.S. farmers, raising the possibility of future tariffs. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) also will request that the U.S. International Trade Commission initiate a Section 201 global safeguard investigation to review "the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused serious injury to domestic blueberry growers." If the commission finds injury, the U.S. government could impose tariffs on products to help domestic growers. U.S. appeals court overturns bar on immigration arrests at Massachusetts courts

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a ruling that barred U.S. immigration authorities from arresting immigrants who are in the country illegally when they make appearances at courthouses in Massachusetts. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a judge abused her discretion in finding that prosecutors in two of Massachusetts' largest counties and public defenders could establish that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lacked authority to conduct the civil arrests. Bayer appeals $20.5 million Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

Bayer AG has asked California's Supreme Court to review a decision awarding $20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the company's Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal principles. Bayer, which acquired Roundup with its purchase of Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018, said the July decision by the California Court of Appeal affirming a 2018 jury verdict in favor of Dewayne Johnson would be relied upon by other courts handling cases over the widely used herbicide. Trump's physician denies president had a stroke in November

U.S. President Donald Trump did not have a stroke and remains healthy, his physician said on Tuesday in response to a new book suggesting Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to assume presidential powers during a sudden Trump medical visit last year. In the book, titled "Donald Trump v. The United States," New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes that word went out in the West Wing around the time of the visit last November for the vice president to be on standby if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would require he be anesthetized, according to news outlets that obtained a copy. Health workers, first responders should be first to get COVID-19 vaccines: U.S. panel

Healthcare workers and first responders who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 should be at the front of the line for vaccines when they become available, an independent expert panel tapped by top U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The draft report, issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, recommends vaccines be rolled out in four phases, with the first "Jumpstart" phase focused on managing what is expected to initially be a scarce supply of vaccines. Los Angeles police fatally shoot Black man after suspected bike violation

A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriff's Department and a lawyer representing the man's family gave diverging accounts of the shooting on Tuesday. The cyclist, 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was shot more than 20 times in the back on Monday afternoon after two sheriff's deputies tried to stop him for a bicycle code violation, said Benjamin Crump, who said he is representing Kizzee's family. Trump visits Kenosha, not to urge racial healing but to back police

President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing after a white officer shot a Black man in the back but to express support for law enforcement in a city rocked by civil unrest. With the United States polarized over issues of racial injustice and police use of force, Trump is appealing to his base of white supporters with a "law and order" message as opinion polls show him cutting into the lead of his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden. Police arrest 19 protesters in Portland as political divide hardens

Protests flared in Portland overnight on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of the Oregon city, which has become a focus of the U.S. presidential race after months of sometimes violent confrontations. The latest protest came the night before President Donald Trump was due to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, another flashpoint, having seized on civil disturbances in Portland and other cities to criticize Democratic leaders and call for "law and order" ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

New York City's public school system, the country's largest, reached an agreement on Tuesday that resolves union leaders' coronavirus safety concerns and pushes back the opening of classrooms for the new academic year by 11 days to Sept. 21. The agreement, which comes as school systems across the country wrestle with the pandemic and pressure from the Trump administration to reopen school buildings, would maintain the city's plan for a mix of in-class and remote learning.

