Nepal extends prohibitory orders for 1 more week in Kathmandu
The authorities in Nepal's capital Kathmandu have extended the prohibitory orders for another week until September 9, in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the valley's three districts. The two week-long prohibitory order imposed by the authorities in Kathmandu expires on Wednesday midnight. A virtual meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur took the decision.
A virtual meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur took the decision. With 388 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Kathmandu valley's COVID-19 tally has crossed 6,000, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.
Nepal has allowed international flights' operation from September 1 to bring in its citizens stranded across the world due to the pandemic.
