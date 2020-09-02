Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix to produce programmes

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:08 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix to produce programmes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have signed a multiyear contract with Netflix to produce different types of programmes, the company said on Wednesday.

The couple, who have moved to California with their son after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom, will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former and incumbent DST secretaries discuss road ahead for dept as it completes 50 years

Former and incumbent secretaries of the Department of Science and Technology DST discussed the road ahead as they traced its 50-year journey this week, according to a statement on Wednesday. Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan, who...

UN atomic watchdog: N Korea still enriching uranium

There are no signs that North Korea has been reprocessing fuel from its main nuclear reactor into plutonium over the past year, but Pyongyang appears to still be enriching uranium, which could potentially be used in a nuclear weapon, the U....

CBDT issues refunds of Rs 98,625 cr to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers till Sep 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Wednesday issued refunds of over Rs 98,625 crores to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 1.Income tax refunds of Rs 29,997 crores have been issued in 24,50,041 cases, the Income T...

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Ricky Ponting's advice to players ahead of IPL

As the Indian Premier League IPL inches closer, Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin said that head coach Ricky Ponting has made it very clear to the players that they will have to manage their workload well as it is going to play a key role ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020