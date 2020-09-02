Prince Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix to produce programmes

Prince Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix to produce programmesReuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:08 IST
Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have signed a multiyear contract with Netflix to produce different types of programmes, the company said on Wednesday.
The couple, who have moved to California with their son after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom, will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."
