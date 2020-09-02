Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Gram's four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Gram said Trump's references to Rode as the owner of the business were deceptive.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:55 IST
Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The owner of a camera shop that was destroyed during unrest in Kenosha and featured during President Donald Trump's visit says the president used his store for political gain by appearing with a former owner of the business while touring the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice. Tom Gram said he bought Rode's Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram's four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Gram said Trump's references to Rode as the owner of the business were deceptive. The White House, however, noted Tuesday that Rode and his family founded and built Rode's Camera Shop before World War II and still own the building that houses the shop. Gram said he got a call Monday from the White House asking if he would join the president on a tour that would showcase the destruction to the business, but Gram rejected the offer.

"I think everything he does turns into a circus and I just didn't want to be involved in it," Gram told Milwaukee station WTMJ-TV. Kenosha has seen protests since Aug. 23, when police shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back. On Monday, Trump defended a 17-year-old supporter accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Kenosha on Aug. 25. On Tuesday, Trump visited Kenosha over the objections of state and local leaders.

Gram said he was surprised to see the store's former owner on TV with Trump on Tuesday with the president introducing him as "John Rode III, owner of Rode's Camera Shop." While Rode may own the physical property, he doesn't own the business, Gram said. Rode commended President Trump's response to the Kenosha unrest.

"I just appreciate President Trump coming today, everybody here does," Rode said. "We're so thankful we got the federal troops here. Once they got here things did calm down quite a bit." "A day earlier would have saved his store," Trump responded. Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations following the shooting. But Trump is taking credit for the deployment, even though his demand that Guard troops be used came a day after Evers had activated them.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfire leaves California's oldest park too hazardous for visitors

The lightning-sparked wildfire that ravaged Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Californias oldest state park, has left it too dangerous for visitors, officials said Tuesday during a tour of the burned area by Governor Gavin Newsom. Numerous bla...

As U.S. schools re-open, Biden looks to keep campaign focus on pandemic

Democratic nominee Joe Biden looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and President Donald Trumps handling of the pandemic during a campaign event on Wednesday on safely reopening the countrys schools....

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1405 KVITOVA EASES INTO ROUND THREECzech sixth seed Petra Kvitova struck 3...

Elderly Guinea president confirms 3rd term bid, vows to represent young people

Guineas octogenarian President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday he would be the candidate of young people and women in Octobers election, confirming his partys announcement that he would seek a third term. Condes candidacy has drawn fierce cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020