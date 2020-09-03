Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts ramping up to get intra-Afghan peace talks started

The talks, which will begin in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office, are intended to lay out a road map to a future Afghanistan, with the first item on the agenda expected to be a cease-fire agreement. The peace deal, which calls for the intra-Afghan negotiations, was signed by the US and the Taliban in February and was seen at the time as Afghanistan's best hope at peace after four decades of war.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:25 IST
Efforts ramping up to get intra-Afghan peace talks started
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Officials on both sides of Afghanistan's protracted conflict say efforts are ramping up for a start to intra-Afghan negotiations, a critical next step to a US-negotiated peace deal with the Taliban. The talks, which will begin in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office, are intended to lay out a road map to a future Afghanistan, with the first item on the agenda expected to be a cease-fire agreement.

The peace deal, which calls for the intra-Afghan negotiations, was signed by the US and the Taliban in February and was seen at the time as Afghanistan's best hope at peace after four decades of war. The deal was brokered to provide for America's exit from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war and calls on the Taliban to fight against militant groups.

Although Washington has pushed the warring sides to the negotiating table, America's exit is not dependent on the success of talks, but on the Taliban fulfilling their commitment to not support terrorist groups and fight against them and ensure Afghanistan cannot be used as a staging arena for attacks against the US and its allies. Washington has already begun reducing its troop levels and by November will have less than 5,000 soldiers still in Afghanistan, down from around 13,000 when the deal was signed in February.

This week, the government and the Taliban have quietly moved to reduce the last hurdle to the start of talks — the mutual release of remaining prisoners. Neither side has spoken publicly of the releases, but both Taliban and government officials who have spoken to The Associated Press say both sides have completed the releases as outlined in the agreement. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the record. The Afghan government was to free 5,000 Taliban members, which it had been delaying, particularly on the final 400, and the Taliban were to free 1,000 government and military personnel. The latest holdup from the Taliban side was apparently over 22 Afghan commandos who they reportedly have now freed.

President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the High Council for National Reconciliation, the umbrella organization overseeing the government talks, says a reduction of violence or cease-fire will top their agenda. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen earlier told The AP a cease-fire would be among the first items on the negotiation table. The group has reportedly completed its agenda and its 20-member negotiation team reports directly to Taliban chief Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Both sides have been short on specifics going into talks. But the Taliban have said in recent statements and interviews with The AP that they do not want to monopolise power, are ready to share power, accept that women should have the right to work and girls the right go to school and be judges. However, they say a woman would not be acceptable as a Supreme Court chief justice or president of Afghanistan. They have also talked of constitutional changes without offering specifics. In all their statements, the Taliban have said that whatever rights and privileges are Afghans they would be in keeping with the tenets of Islam, without specifying what that would mean.

The government side also has hard-line Islamic conservatives such as Abdul Rasul Sayyaf and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who have also publicly stated that a woman president or chief justice would not be acceptable. They too have in the past advocated for strict interpretations of Islamic injunctions. The government's negotiation team will have women among its ranks and will carry a heavy burden to defend and protect rights for women and girls from negotiators on both sides, analysts say.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

LA declares fiscal emergency, 15K jobs at risk

The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees. Wednesdays declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to USD 40...

Saif Ali Khan to play antagonist in Prabhas' 'Adipurush'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has joined director Om Rauts Adipurush and will be seen in the film as the prime antagonist. Backed by Bhushan Kumars T-Series, the multilingual period saga is an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and feat...

European shares hit over 1-month high ahead of services, retail sales data

European shares rose on Thursday amid signs of a global economic recovery and hopes of more stimulus measures, with eyes on local service-sector and retail sales data that is likely to show sustained growth.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ...

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. That has prompted some politicians an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020