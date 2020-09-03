Czech Rep registers biggest 1-day spike of 650
PTI | Prague | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:27 IST
The Czech Republic has registered the biggest day-to-day increase in the new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Health Ministry says a record 650 people tested positive on Wednesday, up from 504 on Tuesday.
Health Minister Adam Vojtech says new restrictions are likely to be imposed. Vojtech is currently quarantined after a senior official in his department tested positive for COVID-19.
The Czech Republic has had 25,773 confirmed infections with 425 deaths..
