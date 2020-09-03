Myanmar's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 1,058 as of Thursday morning, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. A total of 63 COVID-19 confirmed cases including 41 local transmission cases and 22 imported cases were reported.

According to the release, the newly confirmed cases are from Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, Yangon and Bago regions, Rakhine and Shan state, respectively. Myanmar detected new local transmission again on August 16 since the local case was lastly reported on July 16.

Since August 16, the country is seeing an increasing number of locally transmitted cases in regions and states, especially in Rakhine state. The stay-at-home orders were recently imposed in all townships of Rakhine state and in seven townships of Yangon region, to contain the spread of the disease.

A total of 164,266 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far and 7,685 patients are currently under investigation, the ministry's figures said. According to the ministry's figures, 359 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 and six deaths have been reported so far.