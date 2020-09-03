German construction workers seal wage deal with 2.6% pay hike
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:44 IST
German labour unions and employers said on Thursday they agreed a wage deal through arbitration that includes a 2.6% pay hike for some 850,000 construction workers. Construction workers in the former Communist eastern Germany, where wages are still lagging behind the west even 30 years after reunification, will get a slightly higher increase of 2.7%, the labour unions said.
The agreement shows that German labour unions are able to seal solid real wage increases despite the COVID-19 pandemic that plunged Europe's largest economy into its deepest recession on record in the first half of the year. The German government expects national inflation to slow to 0.6% this year due to the pandemic. This means that construction workers will benefit from a real wage increase of roughly 2%.
In Germany's public sector, labour unions are currently pushing for a 4.8% wage increase for more than 2.3 million workers in federal government and municipalities for a period of 12 months. The European Central Bank is keeping a close eye on German wage negotiations for any sign that wage growth - and with it price pressure - could be losing steam as this could further complicate its already difficult-to-achieve inflation targets.
