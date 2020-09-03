Left Menu
Development News Edition

German construction workers seal wage deal with 2.6% pay hike

Construction workers in the former Communist eastern Germany, where wages are still lagging behind the west even 30 years after reunification, will get a slightly higher increase of 2.7%, the labour unions said. The agreement shows that German labour unions are able to seal solid real wage increases despite the COVID-19 pandemic that plunged Europe's largest economy into its deepest recession on record in the first half of the year.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:44 IST
German construction workers seal wage deal with 2.6% pay hike

German labour unions and employers said on Thursday they agreed a wage deal through arbitration that includes a 2.6% pay hike for some 850,000 construction workers. Construction workers in the former Communist eastern Germany, where wages are still lagging behind the west even 30 years after reunification, will get a slightly higher increase of 2.7%, the labour unions said.

The agreement shows that German labour unions are able to seal solid real wage increases despite the COVID-19 pandemic that plunged Europe's largest economy into its deepest recession on record in the first half of the year. The German government expects national inflation to slow to 0.6% this year due to the pandemic. This means that construction workers will benefit from a real wage increase of roughly 2%.

In Germany's public sector, labour unions are currently pushing for a 4.8% wage increase for more than 2.3 million workers in federal government and municipalities for a period of 12 months. The European Central Bank is keeping a close eye on German wage negotiations for any sign that wage growth - and with it price pressure - could be losing steam as this could further complicate its already difficult-to-achieve inflation targets.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook responds to Cong's charge of political bias, says it is non-partisan and denounces hate

Amid a raging controversy over Facebooks alleged political bias and interference in Indias democratic process, the social media giant has told the Congress that it is non-partisan, denounces hate and bigotry in all forms and strives to ensu...

Pune journalists' body calls for protest over reporter's death

To condemn the deficiencies in the system that led to the death of a reporter with a news channel due to COVID-19, a journalists body here has appealed its members to wear black ribbons while at work. The journalist, admitted to a newly-cre...

Odisha Vigilance raid properties related to Factories and Boilers Deputy Director

The Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officials on Thursday raided multiple places related to Ramesh Chandra Behera, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Bhubaneswar over allegation of possession of disproportionate assets, informed the Vig...

Portland police make arrests after protest turns violent

Several demonstrators were arrested in Portland after they threw rocks and projectiles at police officials, authorities in the U.S. city said. The police said early on Thursday that demonstrators began a march around 11 p.m. local time, add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020