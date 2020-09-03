Left Menu
Ban on 118 Chinese apps: China calls move discriminatory, India says companies must follow rules related to data privacy, security

Reacting sharply to latest ban on 118 Chinese mobile apps enforced by India, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong said on Thursday that they oppose the decision and urged Indian government "to rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules and provide an open, fair and impartial business environment for all market players from various countries including China".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India has said that it is one of the most open regimes for foreign direct investment and made it clear that companies working here must follow the regulatory framework of the government Speaking on the ban on Chinese apps, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that digital technology companies operating in the country have the responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by ministries and departments of the government and particularly those related to data security and privacy of data.

India has said that it is one of the most open regimes for foreign direct investment and made it clear that companies working here must follow the regulatory framework of the government Speaking on the ban on Chinese apps, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that digital technology companies operating in the country have the responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by ministries and departments of the government and particularly those related to data security and privacy of data.

"India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world and this includes internet companies and digital technology companies. However, they have a responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by departments of the government of India," he said. The Chinese embassy statement said that China has always required Chinese overseas companies to abide by international rules and operate in compliance with laws and regulations.

"The relevant practices by the Indian government not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers, but also harm the interests of Indian consumers and the investment environment," the statement said. "Suppression, self-seclusion and restrictions cannot benefit one country's development. It's the right way to integrate into global cooperation by being open, fair and transparent," it added.

The statement said that China and India are "opportunities of development to each other rather than strategic threats". "The essence of economic and trade cooperation between China and India is for mutual benefit and win-win results. We hope that India will work with China to maintain the hard-won cooperation and development situation and return to the right path of win-win cooperation," it said.

Indian Government on Wednesday blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

