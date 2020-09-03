Left Menu
Approach to development should be human-centric: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that COVID-19 pandemic is testing resilience, public health system and economic system and the current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that COVID-19 pandemic is testing resilience, public health system and economic system and the current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric. "When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system & economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric," PM Modi said during his keynote address at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit.

He said India has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world due to COVID-19. "India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising," he said.

"The pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far-reaching reforms," he said. (ANI)

