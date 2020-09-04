French envoy lauds India's entry into top 50 Global Innovation Index

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday congratulated India for entering the top 50 group of most innovative countries in the world saying that both the countries can jointly drive innovation. He said that France is looking forward to the Indo-French Knowledge Summit slated for 2021.

"Congratulations India on entering the top 50 group of most innovative countries in the world! France, too, jumped 4 ranks and is now 12th in #GII2020. Flag of India-Flag of France together can drive innovation - looking forward to the 2021 Indo-French Knowledge Summit!" Emmanuel Lenain tweeted. India climbed four spots on the Global Innovation Index 2020 and attained 48th position in the list of top 50 innovative countries in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) annual ranking.

According to an official release, India occupied the 52nd position in 2019 and was ranked 81st in the year 2015. The WIPO had also accepted India as one of the leading innovation achievers of 2019 in the central and southern Asian region, as it has shown a consistent improvement in its innovation ranking for the last 5 years.

It said the consistent improvement in the global innovation index rankings is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant startup ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public and private research organizations. The India Innovation Index, which was released last year by the NITI Aayog, has been widely accepted as the major step in the direction of decentralization of innovation across all the states of India.

A constant thrust in monitoring and evaluating India's position in global rankings has been provided by the NITI Aayog, including the global innovation index, the release stated. (ANI)