The Japanese coastguard said on Friday it was still searching for more than 40 crew members who went missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea. A lone crew member from the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday, has been rescued so far.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 06:41 IST
No sign of crew missing near Japan after cattle ship capsizes in storm

The Japanese coastguard said on Friday it was still searching for more than 40 crew members who went missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea. A lone crew member from the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday, has been rescued so far. Three vessels, four airplanes and two divers were taking part in the search, the coastguard said.

UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement saying the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1 was their vessel. "Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time," a Gulf Navigation spokesman said. "We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board. We are monitoring the situation closely and working closely with those involved in rescue efforts. We pray that there are other survivors."

The ship, with a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas. Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, was rescued on Wednesday night, Japan's coastguard said. By Thursday evening, he was still the only person rescued so far, a coastguard official said, adding the bodies of some cattle had been recovered.

The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coastguard said. The coastguard quoted Edvarodo as saying the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.

