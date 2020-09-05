Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian Embassy in US proposes constructive dialogue on arms control to Pentagon

The Russian Embassy in the United States has proposed a constructive face-to-face dialogue on the strategic stability and arms control to the Pentagon, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:11 IST
Russian Embassy in US proposes constructive dialogue on arms control to Pentagon
Flags of Russia and United States. Image Credit: ANI

The Russian Embassy in the United States has proposed a constructive face-to-face dialogue on the strategic stability and arms control to the Pentagon, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik. Several days ago, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Missile Defence Policy Robert Soofer said that Russia was initiating an arms race in the sphere of non-strategic weapons. Antonov believes that these accusations are aimed at lowering the barrier of using nuclear weapons by the US.

"We would be ready to accept Soofer to have a discussion in the Embassy or meet him at any other US platform comfortable for him. This would be a good demonstration of our responsive approach to maintaining the strategic stability and arms control," Antonov said. He stressed that the deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads by the US -- not Russian moves -- was destabilizing the global system of nuclear deterrence. He cited the deployment of W76-2 low-yield nuclear warheads to Trident II submarines as an example.

The Ambassador said that the Pentagon should read the Russian document on nuclear deterrence published on June 2. "The document reaffirms the exclusively defensive nature of our nuclear policy as well as contains clear conditions for the possible shift to using nuclear weapons," Antonov said.

According to the Ambassador, the constructive dialogue between Russia and the US was launched in June-August with meetings between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Six Pumas test positive for COVID-19: UAR

Six Pumas players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Argentine Rugby Union UAR said, news which deals another blow to hopes the Rugby Championship can go ahead later this year. The players, including first-choice winger Emiliano Boffell...

Contreras knocks in four as Cubs dump Cardinals

Willson Contreras drove in four runs to power the Chicago Cubs past the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Friday. The National League Central-leading Cubs 23-15 dropped the Cardinals 14-15 into a second-place tie with the Milwaukee Brewers 1...

Georgia candidate's post removed for inciting violence

Facebook removed a photo illustration showing a Republican congressional candidate in Georgia posing with a rifle next to three Democratic House members, saying Friday that it violated the social media platforms policy against inciting viol...

Sushant case: NCB to question Rajput's cook

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB will record the statement of Sushant Singh Rajputs cook on Saturday in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actors death, officials said. They said the cook, Dipesh Sawant, has been made to join inves...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020