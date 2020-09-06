Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rises to 125,521

Brasilia [Brazil], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 125,000, showing a weekly increase of more than 5,000 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, 907 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil; the country's total death toll now stands at 125,521, the health ministry said on Saturday. A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll was 120,262.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 4,092,832. In the past 24 hours, 51,194 new cases were registered in the county, according to the health ministry. On Friday, Brazil reported 43,773 new cases and 834 new deaths from COVID-19.

More than 3.2 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil. The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities.

The US has registered over 6.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 188,400 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)