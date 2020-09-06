Fire on MT New Diamond under control, reports on scene commander INS Sahyadri

The fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond, off Sri Lanka's coast, has been brought under control the Indian Navy said on Sunday. INS Sahyadri was involved in towing the oil tanker that caught fire.

"On Scene Commander INS Sahyadri reports, fire on MT New Diamond under control. Aerial reconnaissance being undertaken to assess the present situation, to be followed by boarding of ship," said Indian Navy in a tweet. Twenty-two crew members of the oil Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond, which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, have been rescued, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials said on Saturday.

The ICG has deployed 6 ICG ships and two aircraft for fire fighting and to handle pollution response in event of an oil slick. The explosion on MT New Diamond, a Greek owned vessel, under charter by Indian Oil Corporation took place on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.

The large 333 metre long crude carrier is carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)