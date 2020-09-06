6.3-magnitude quake jolts southern Philippines

Left Menu
ANI | Manila | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], September 6 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 18 km ENE of Talagutong in the southern Philippines at 15:23 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The epicentre, with a depth of 120.89 km, was initially determined to be at 6.3023 degrees north latitude and 125.8322 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

